Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 54,000 mark

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices edged higher for second day in a row in Kerala on Friday, June 7, 2024. Gold price crossed Rs 54,000 mark again. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 54,080, up by Rs 240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at 6760, up by Rs 30. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 560 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7508.5 per gram up by Rs.1515..The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6877.8 per gram up by Rs.1388.The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.44%,whereas in the last month it has been -1.22%. The cost of silver is Rs.90680 per kg up by Rs.1970 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold opened 0.55% or Rs 396 higher at Rs 72,914 per 10 gram.Silver futures opened at Rs 91,550/kg, 1.22% or Rs 1,106 higher.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,365.40 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,384.50. Price of spot silver rose 1.2% to $30.36 per ounce, platinum was up 0.9% at $1,001.70 and palladium gained 1.1% to $941.25.