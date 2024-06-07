Eid Al Adha 2024: Oman announces Eid Al Adha on this date

Muscat: Authorities in Oman announced that the crescent Moon that signals the start of Dhul Hijjah was not spotted in Oman on Thursday, June 6. The authorities informed that June 8, Saturday, will be the first day of Dhul Hijjah. This means that Monday, June 17, will be observed as the first day of Eid Al Adha in Oman.

Earlier Saudi Arabia announced that Thursday, June 6, will be the last day of Dhul Qa’adah and Friday, June 7, will be the first day of Dhul Hijjah. This means the first day of Eid Al Adha will be on Sunday, June 16 (Dhul Hijjah 10).

Also Read: ISSF World Cup 2024: India’s Sarabjot Singh wins gold in men’s 10m air pistol event

Eid Al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide. Muslims slaughter livestock — usually, a goat, sheep, cow or camel — to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith. The festival celebrates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son based on Allah’s command. Before the sacrifice happened, Allah provided him with a ram that the prophet then slaughtered.

Eid Al-Adha also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the fifth pillar of Islam, where Muslims perform rituals commemorating events in the lives of Ibrahim and his family.