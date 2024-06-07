Eid Al Adha 2024: Saudi Arabia announces first day of festival

Riyadh: The crescent Moon that signals the start of Dhul Hijjah was spotted in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, June 6. ‘ Friday, is the beginning of the month of Dhul-Hijjah, and the standing at Arafat will be on Saturday, 15 June 2024,’ the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia announced after the spotting of the moon.

Thursday, June 6, is therefore the last day of Dhul Qa’adah and Friday, June 7, is the first day of Dhul Hijjah. This means the first day of Eid Al Adha will be on Sunday, June 16 (Dhul Hijjah 10).

The Day of Arafah — marked one day before Eid and known as the holiest day in Islam — will fall on Saturday, June 15 (Dhul Hijjah 9).

Eid Al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide. Muslims slaughter livestock — usually, a goat, sheep, cow or camel — to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith. The festival celebrates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son based on Allah’s command. Before the sacrifice happened, Allah provided him with a ram that the prophet then slaughtered.

Eid Al-Adha also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the fifth pillar of Islam, where Muslims perform rituals commemorating events in the lives of Ibrahim and his family.