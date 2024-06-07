Gulf country bans import of certain cosmetic, personal care products

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has banned the import of certain cosmetic, personal care products. The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) banned the import of cosmetics and personal care products containing the substance ?MethyI-N-Methylanthranilate or containing percentages that do not conform to the specification.

‘Based on the keenness of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion to ensure safe and sound products in the local market, and based on the implementation of the ban and restriction of the chemical substance ( Methyl-N-Methyl anthranilate) in the European system for cosmetics and personal care products (EC NO. 1223/2009), which is considered a complementary reference in the Gulf Technical Regulation Cosmetics – Safety Requirements for Cosmetics and Personal Care Products (GO 2021/1943) and is binding on Ministerial Resolution 199/2021,’ the ministry said in a statement.

‘Therefore, we inform you that it is prohibited to import cosmetics and personal care products that contain this substance or contain percentages that do not conform to the standards mentioned above, starting from the date of publishing this announcement,’ it added.