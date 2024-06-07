‘Hamare Baarah’ screening banned by Karnataka government

The Karnataka government has imposed a two-week ban on the screening of the Hindi movie ‘Hamare Baarah’ following concerns raised by Muslim organizations. The ban extends to the film’s trailer across all media platforms including electronic media, social media, film theaters, private television channels, and other media outlets. The government’s decision comes after Muslim organizations expressed apprehensions about the film portraying Islam in a provocative and derogatory manner. They argued that allowing such a film to be screened could incite hatred and discord among religious communities. The organizations further claimed that there was a conspiracy targeting a specific faith with the intent to disrupt peace and offend the religious sentiments of Muslims.