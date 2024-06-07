Heavy rains forecast in Kerala today; Yellow alert issued for 12 districts

After a brief lull, heavy rains are set to return to Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of significant rainfall in the coming days. A yellow alert has been issued for 12 districts today, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod, predicting isolated heavy showers in these regions. Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod districts are also under a yellow alert for tomorrow, with the same alert extending to Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod on June 9, 2024. Expected rainfall is between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours, accompanied by thunderstorms.

The IMD has advised the public to exercise caution, especially as thunderstorms with summer rains can be hazardous. People should adhere to warnings and instructions from authorities, particularly those in danger zones along the coast. Precautions include securing fishing conditions, preparing for evacuation in unsafe homes, and ensuring that trees, posts, and boards are stabilized or trimmed. Any dangerous conditions should be reported to the authorities, and residents in disaster-prone areas should have an emergency kit ready. During heavy rains, it is crucial to avoid crossing rivers or entering bodies of water for any reason, and to stay off overpasses to prevent accidents.

Residents downstream of dams should prepare for potential water overflow and evacuate if necessary as per authorities’ instructions. Night travel to hilly areas should be avoided due to risks like falling trees and collapsing posts. The public is urged to stay vigilant and take all necessary precautions to ensure safety during this period of expected heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.