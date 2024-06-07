ISSF World Cup 2024: India’s Sarabjot Singh wins gold in men’s 10m air pistol event

Munich: Indian shooter Sarabjot Singh won the gold medal in the men’s 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup 2024 in Munich, Germany. He won the first medal for India in the event.

Singh scored 242.7 to win the gold medal in the final. Shuaihang Bu of China shot 242.5 for the silver medal while Germany’s Robin Walter settled for the bronze medal in the final with a score of 220.0.

This was the second individual ISSF World Cup gold medal for Singh. He had won the same shooting event at the ISSF World Cup in Bhopal last year. He also won the air pistol mixed team gold medal in Baku in 2023.