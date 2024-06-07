Kangana Ranaut assaulted by CISF woman at Chandigarh airport

Newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut was allegedly assaulted by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman constable during a security check at Chandigarh airport on Thursday. The altercation reportedly occurred when Ranaut refused to place her phone in the security tray. Following the incident, an inquiry committee of senior CISF officials was established to investigate further. The constable involved has been suspended, and an FIR has been lodged against her. After landing in Delhi, Ranaut posted a video stating she was safe and confirmed that the CISF lady slapped and abused her, citing support for the farmers’ protest as the reason.

In her video, Ranaut expressed concerns about rising extremism and terrorism in Punjab. She detailed that the CISF security staff, identified as Kulwinder Kaur, assaulted her and verbally abused her after the security check. Kaur allegedly stated her support for the farmers’ protests as her motivation. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini condemned the incident, assuring that an investigation was underway and appropriate action would be taken against the accused personnel.

The altercation followed Ranaut’s recent election to the Lok Sabha from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, where she won by over 74,000 votes, defeating Congress rival Vikramaditya. Ranaut left for Delhi at 3 pm on a Vistara flight after the incident. In a circulating video, Kulwinder Kaur was heard referencing her mother’s participation in the farmers’ protests and criticizing Ranaut’s statements about the protests.