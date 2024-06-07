Karnataka HC grants interim bail to Bhavani Revanna in kidnapping case

The Karnataka High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, mother of Prajwal Revanna, who has been evading authorities for the past month due to allegations related to a kidnapping case tied to her son’s sexual assault case. This ruling, issued by Judge Krishna S Dixit, offers temporary relief to Bhavani Revanna until next Friday, with the next hearing scheduled for June 14. The court has imposed conditions that she must not visit KR Nagar or Hassan and must attend the Special Investigation Team (SIT) hearing before 1 pm today.

The case originated from a complaint filed on May 2, 2024, by H.D. Raju, the son of the kidnapped woman, at the KR Nagar police station. The complaint accused Satish Babanna, under instructions from Revanna and his wife Bhavani Revanna, of abducting Raju’s son without disclosing his whereabouts. This led to the KR Nagar police registering an FIR for kidnapping and the SIT issuing a notice to Bhavani Revanna to appear for questioning.

Previously, Bhavani Revanna’s attempts to secure anticipatory bail were denied by the People’s Representative Special Court on May 31, prompting her to seek relief from the High Court. In her petition, she argued that the SIT had no role in the kidnapping case and claimed there was no need for her arrest and trial, thus justifying her request for anticipatory bail. She assured the court of her compliance with all bail conditions imposed.