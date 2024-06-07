Kerala BJP Leader Suresh Gopi Expected to Become Union Minister in Modi 3.0

Suresh Gopi, Kerala’s first BJP Lok Sabha MP, is expected to assume the role of Union Minister, following directives from the central leadership. He is slated to take the oath during the swearing-in ceremony of the third Modi cabinet on Sunday. Upon arriving in Delhi, Gopi initially denied rumors about his appointment but later expressed that everything would happen according to divine will.

On Thursday, June 7, Suresh Gopi conveyed his immense joy and emphasized that he does not feel burdened by being Kerala’s first BJP Lok Sabha MP. In an interview with Asianet News, he stated, “I’m just another MP,” and expressed his desire to undertake bold and eloquent tasks that others might avoid. Gopi reiterated that while he represents Kerala, his role should not be confined to representing just one region.

Upon his arrival at the Delhi airport, Gopi was welcomed by BJP workers from Kerala and addressed the media, reaffirming his commitment to serving Kerala and pursuing the establishment of an AIIMS facility in the state. Speaking to reporters in Thrissur, he acknowledged the significant responsibilities that would come with a Union Minister role and expressed his preference for coordinating at least 10 departments if appointed. The announcement regarding his appointment is eagerly anticipated today.