Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter turnout hits 65.79%; state-wise details

The recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024 recorded a voter turnout of 65.79%, as per the Election Commission of India. This marks a decrease from the 67.1% turnout in the 2019 elections. Assam led the states with the highest voter turnout at 81.56%, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 80.66%. Among Union Territories, Lakshadweep had the highest participation rate at 84.16%. In contrast, Bihar saw the lowest turnout at 56.19%, followed by Mizoram at 56.87% and Uttar Pradesh at 56.92%. The average turnout was 65.80% for men, 65.78% for women, and 27.08% for others. Notably, a record 64.2 crore voters, including 31.2 crore women, participated in the elections this year.

After the votes were counted on June 4, Narendra Modi is set to take office for an unprecedented third consecutive term as prime minister. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, securing their victory.