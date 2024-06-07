Modi to Take Oath as PM for Third Term on June 9 at 6 PM

Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term on June 9, Sunday, at 6 PM, as announced by BJP leader Pralhad Joshi during the NDA parliamentary party meeting on Friday. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which has 293 MPs, surpasses the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and JP Nadda, are in discussions with allies to finalize their representation in the new government, which is crucial for its stability.

Following the election results announced on June 4, the BJP leadership has moved quickly to form the government and eliminate any uncertainty. The ruling party experienced a setback, losing its majority for the first time since 2014, thus needing the support of allies to retain power. On Wednesday, NDA leaders held a meeting and elected Narendra Modi as their leader, solidifying their position after the Election Commission declared the results on Tuesday, with the BJP winning 240 seats. Together with allies, the NDA has a total of 293 seats, supported by Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United (JDU), which won 16 and 12 seats respectively.

In the new parliament, the opposition INDIA bloc holds 234 MPs, while the Congress has secured 99 seats. As the BJP prepares for the swearing-in ceremony, ongoing discussions aim to establish a fair representation formula for the allies in the new government. These deliberations are crucial to ensure the continued support and stability of the NDA coalition.