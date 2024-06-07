Mohali Businessman Offers Rs 1 Lakh Reward to CISF Constable in Kangana Ranaut Slapgate

Mohali-based real estate businessman Shivraj Singh Bains has offered a reward of Rs 1 lakh to CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur following her altercation with BJP MP-elect and actress Kangana Ranaut. The confrontation occurred during a security check at Chandigarh airport, just two days after Ranaut’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Ranaut alleged that she was physically assaulted and verbally abused by the female constable. According to her, Kaur approached her, struck her in the face, and verbally attacked her, purportedly citing Ranaut’s support for the farmer protests as the motive behind her actions. Ranaut stated, “She hit me in the face and started abusing me. I asked her why she did it and she said she supports the farmer protests.”

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for airport security, has suspended Kaur and filed an FIR against her, initiating a formal inquiry into the incident. Ranaut, who secured victory in the Mandi constituency by a significant margin, has been outspoken on various issues, including her support for the farmer protests, which she believes led to the confrontation at the airport. Reflecting on the incident, she expressed concerns about rising terrorism in Punjab and the broader implications it may have.