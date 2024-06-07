New ‘Prerana Sthal’ to feature statues of prominent leaders, freedom fighters

Following the completion of the new Parliament Building, a detailed plan has been implemented to enhance the landscaping and beautification of the Parliament Complex. A key aspect of this plan is the relocation of statues honoring the nation’s great leaders and freedom fighters, as confirmed by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. These statues, previously scattered across the complex, will be moved to a centralized location known as the Prerana Sthal. This new area will ensure visitors can easily access and appreciate these statues, drawing inspiration from the lives and philosophies of the figures they represent.

The Prerana Sthal is designed to be more than just a display space. Modern technology will be integrated to provide visitors with detailed information about the lives and contributions of these leaders. Interactive displays and multimedia presentations will offer deeper insights into their legacies, allowing visitors to engage with and honor these iconic figures in a meaningful way.

It’s important to note that the Parliament House Complex is under the jurisdiction of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Previous relocations of statues within the complex have been conducted with the Speaker’s permission. The new plan does not involve removing any statues from the complex but rather ensuring they are respectfully installed within the Prerana Sthal.