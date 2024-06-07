PM Modi touches constitution amid ‘Modi, Modi’ chants in NDA show of strength

A meeting of newly elected MPs from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) took place at Parliament’s Central Hall to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, enabling the coalition to stake a claim to form the government. The meeting, which began around 11:30 AM, aimed to pave the way for Modi to take oath as Prime Minister for a third term. Chants of ‘Modi-Modi’ echoed through Samvidhan Sadan, the old Parliament building, as Modi arrived for the parliamentary party meeting and exchanged a few words with Naidu and Nitish Kumar seated beside him.

Prominent NDA leaders, including JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan, NCP chief Ajit Pawar, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, were present at the significant meeting. The swearing-in ceremony for Modi’s third consecutive term as Prime Minister is expected to take place on June 9, with several global leaders specially invited to attend the event.

On Thursday, senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, held discussions to initiate the government formation efforts. This meeting included newly elected MPs from the BJP and NDA constituent parties, Rajya Sabha MPs, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from BJP and NDA-ruled states, floor leaders of legislative assemblies and councils, and national office bearers of the BJP.