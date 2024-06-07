Pune Porsche crash: Teen’s father and grandfather charged with suicide abetment

In a recent development, Pune police have charged the father and grandfather of the teen involved in the May 19 Porsche crash, along with three others, in a separate case related to the abetment of a businessman’s son’s suicide. DS Kature, a construction business owner in Pune’s Vadgaon Sheri, filed a complaint against Vinay Kale, accusing him of harassment over unpaid loans, which allegedly led to his son Shashikant Kature’s suicide. Authorities revealed that Shashikant had borrowed money from Kale for construction projects but faced compounded interest and harassment when he could not repay on time, resulting in his suicide in January this year. Consequently, Kale was charged under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Chandannagar police station.

During the investigation, police uncovered the involvement of the teen’s father, Vishal Agarwal, his grandfather, and three others in the case. This led to the addition of IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention). Although the police officer did not specify their roles, it was revealed that the grandfather is currently detained for his alleged involvement in the abduction and unlawful detention of the family chauffeur, who was reportedly forced to falsely confess to driving during the fatal accident in Kalyani Nagar that resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals.

Additionally, Vishal Agarwal, a real estate developer, and his wife are in police custody for their alleged involvement in tampering with the juvenile’s blood samples. The Porsche crash occurred when the car, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, collided with a two-wheeler, killing two IT professionals.