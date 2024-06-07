Rahul expected to keep Rae Bareli seat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to retain the Rae Bareli constituency and let go of Wayanad, sources indicate. The party leadership believes his presence in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, where Congress made a strong comeback with six seats and an increased vote share, will benefit the party in the 2027 assembly elections.

Party insiders emphasize that vacating Rae Bareli would trigger a by-election, and the BJP, in power both at the state and the Centre, would vigorously contest the seat. Given Rae Bareli’s prestige as a Gandhi family stronghold, the leadership prefers not to risk a potential loss. The party has not yet decided whom to field from Wayanad.

Rahul Gandhi won Rae Bareli by defeating BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh with a margin of 390,030 votes and triumphed in Wayanad over CPI’s Annie Raja by 364,422 votes. With the rule requiring him to resign from one of the constituencies within 14 days, retaining Rae Bareli is seen as a strategic move to maintain the party’s influence in Uttar Pradesh.