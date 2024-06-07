Rahul Gandhi granted bail in BJP defamation case

A Bengaluru Special Court has granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case brought against him by the BJP. The case stems from allegations of false advertisements targeting BJP leaders. This decision offers relief to Gandhi, who was entangled in legal proceedings over the matter.

DK Suresh has also been granted bail on security grounds. The case has been adjourned until July 30th for the next hearing, during which further proceedings are anticipated. The defamation lawsuit revolves around the BJP’s claims of misleading advertisements and ‘false campaigning’ by the Congress prior to the 2023 Karnataka state assembly elections, allegedly damaging the BJP’s reputation.

Previously, bail was granted to Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who both appeared before the court on June 1. Siddaramaiah, upon securing bail, stated, “I appeared before the judge as legally required. I received bail.” DK Shivakumar dismissed the case as unfounded, declaring it a “false case from the Bharatiya Janata Party” against him, Rahul Gandhi, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.