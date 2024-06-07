Reserve Bank of India keeps repo rate unchanged

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to keep the repo rates unchanged at 6.5%. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced this after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the apex bank. The decision has been taken with a 4:2 majority. The RBI announces its monetary policy bi-monthly — every two months.

This is the 8th time in a row that the central bank has paused the key interest rates. The central bank had hiked the key lending rates six times earlier.

Also Read: Stock Market: Indian equity markets end higher for the third consecutive session

Repo rate is the rate at which the central bank of a country lends money to commercial banks in the event of any shortfall of funds. Usually authorities use this key lending rate as a weapon to combat inflation. If inflation rises, then apex banks increase repo rate as this acts as a disincentive for banks to borrow from the central bank. This ultimately reduces the money supply in the economy and thus helps in reducing inflation.

The central bank takes the contrary position in the event of a fall in inflationary pressures. Repo and reverse repo rates form a part of the liquidity adjustment facility.

The RBI has revised upwards FY25 GDP projection to 7.2 per cent as against 7 per cent earlier. However, it projects CPI inflation for 2024-25 same at 4.5 per cent.

The RBI MPC also kept the SDF unchanged at 6.25 per cent, and MSF and Bank Rates maintained at 6.75 per cent. The SDF is the lower band of the interest rate corridor, while the MSF is the upper band.