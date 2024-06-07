Shivaji, Gandhi statues removed

The relocation of statues of prominent figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, and Chhatrapati Shivaji within the Parliament premises has sparked significant criticism from opposition parties. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh labeled the move as ‘atrocious,’ while CPI leader D Raja condemned it as an arbitrary and unilateral decision. Ramesh expressed his discontent on the social media platform ‘X,’ highlighting that the statues had been removed from their prominent locations.

Statues of other national icons, including tribal leader Birsa Munda and Maharana Pratap, have also been relocated to a lawn between the old Parliament building and the Parliament library as part of a broader landscaping effort to integrate four buildings on the Parliament campus. The redevelopment plan includes moving these statues to a new area called Samvidhan Sadan near Gate No 5 of the old Parliament building, facilitating the creation of a lawn in front of Gaja Dwar, used by the President and Prime Minister for official ceremonies.

Opposition leaders, such as CPI’s Raja and Congress’s Pawan Khera, linked the relocation to the BJP’s performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra and Gujarat. They suggested that the statues’ removal from their original places was a reaction to electoral setbacks. The Congress further criticized the move, accusing the BJP of undermining the values represented by the relocated figures.