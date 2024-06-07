Simple tips for women to reduce cancer risk

Cancer rates are increasing in India, with a higher incidence among women compared to men. Approximately two lakh cases of breast cancer are diagnosed every year in India

Tips for women to reduce cancer risk:

Maintain a Healthy Weight: Being overweight or obese is associated with an increased risk of various types of cancer, including breast, ovarian, endometrial, and colorectal cancers. Aim to achieve and maintain a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular physical activity.

Eat a Balanced Diet: A healthy diet plays a crucial role in cancer prevention. Focus on consuming a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Limit the intake of processed and red meats, sugary foods, and drinks. Include foods rich in antioxidants, such as berries, leafy greens, and cruciferous vegetables.

Engage in Regular Physical Activity: Regular exercise has been linked to a reduced risk of several types of cancer, including breast and colon cancers. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity every week.

Avoid Tobacco: Smoking is a significant risk factor for various cancers, including lung, breast, cervical, and ovarian cancers. If you smoke, seek help to quit. Additionally, avoid exposure to secondhand smoke as it can also increase cancer risk. Furthermore, avoid the use of other tobacco products, such as chewing tobacco and snuff.

Get Regular Screenings and Checkups: Regular screenings and checkups can help detect cancer at an early stage when it is more treatable. Women should follow recommended guidelines for breast cancer screenings, cervical cancer screenings (Pap tests), and other screenings based on age, family history, and other risk factors.