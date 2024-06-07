Stock Market: Indian equity markets end higher for the third consecutive session

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for the third consecutive session on June 7. BSE Sensex settled at 76,693.36, up 1,618.85 points or 2.16 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 23,290.20, up 468.80 points or 2.05 percent.

About 2598 shares advanced, 801 shares declined, and 76 shares unchanged. Biggest gainers included M&M, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and UltraTech Cement. Top losers were SBI Life Insurance and Tata Consumer Products.

Also Read: Eid Al Adha 2024: Sheikh Hamdan orders early payment of salaries

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with auto, IT, power, telecom, metal up 2-3 percent. The BSE midcap index gained 1.2 percent while the smallcap index rose 2 percent. In the past two days, the BSE benchmark surged 2,995.46 points, or 4.15 per cent after Tuesday’s massive rout.