Stock Market: Indian equity markets end higher for the third consecutive session

Jun 7, 2024, 04:58 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for the third consecutive session on June 7. BSE Sensex settled at  76,693.36, up 1,618.85 points or 2.16 percent. NSE Nifty ended at  23,290.20,  up 468.80 points or 2.05 percent.

About 2598 shares advanced, 801 shares declined, and 76 shares unchanged. Biggest gainers included M&M, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and UltraTech Cement. Top losers were SBI Life Insurance and Tata Consumer Products.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with auto, IT, power, telecom, metal up 2-3 percent. The BSE midcap index gained 1.2 percent while the smallcap index rose 2 percent. In the past two days, the BSE benchmark surged 2,995.46 points, or 4.15 per cent after Tuesday’s massive rout.

