Study reveals sex positions people are most scared of

According to a new study by Superdrug Online Doctor, most couples are unfamiliar with — and a little intimidated by — many aspects of intimacy. The survey was conducted among 1,000 men and women in both America and Europe (each of whom was in a relationship).

As per data, people are scared to attempt some sex positions. Public sex was named as the most intimidating sexual act. BDSM, anal and ‘Rough sex’ all followed in the ranking, with ‘Oral sex’ being listed as the least intimidating act of the selection.

Overall, sex acts such as bondage, S&M and public sex were reported as considerably more anxiety-inducing than exploring new sex positions or incorporating sex toys in the bedroom. For male respondents, the top positions were found to be ‘Anal,’ ‘Oral sex,’ ‘Standing sex’ and ‘Standing 69’.

The most-searched sex position is the ‘pretzel,’. For women, a different selection of sex positions topped the preferences, with ‘Missionary,’ ‘Spooning’ and ‘Cowgirl’ all coming out on top.

Three in particular polled almost equally between the genders when it came to position preference: ‘Reverse cowgirl’ (51.6/48.4 percent), ‘Tabletop’ (53/47 percent) and ‘Legs up’ (52/48 percent). One in 10 respondents admitted to not attempting a new sex position in the last six years.