Three arrested for using fake Aadhaar cards to enter Parliament complex

Three laborers were arrested by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for attempting to enter the high-security Parliament complex using forged Aadhaar cards, according to official sources on Thursday, June 6. The individuals, identified as Kasim, Monis, and Soyeb, were subsequently taken into custody by the Delhi Police and charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to forgery and cheating.

The trio was intercepted and detained by CISF personnel at the flap gate entry of Parliament House on Tuesday during routine security and identity checks. Upon further scrutiny, the CISF discovered that their Aadhaar cards were forged. This incident occurred shortly after the CISF took over full responsibility for the security of the Parliament complex from the CRPF and Delhi Police contingents.

The arrested individuals were employees of Dee Vee Projects Ltd, a company contracted to construct the MP’s lounge inside the Parliament complex. Following their arrest, the CISF handed them over to the Delhi Police, who filed a First Information Report (FIR) and charged them under IPC sections 465 (forgery), 419 (cheating by personation), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 471 (using a forged document as genuine), and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating). The discovery of forged documents in such a high-security area has raised serious concerns about security protocols and potential breaches, prompting a thorough investigation to determine the source of the forged documents and any possible inside assistance.