UAE authority announces partial road closure for 2 days

Abu Dhabi: Authority in Abu Dhabi announced partial road closure for two days. According to AD Mobility, a major road in Abu Dhabi will be partially closed for a couple of days starting Saturday, June 8,.

The closure on Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street will start from 12am on Saturday and last until 5am on Monday, June 10. The junction and two left lanes in both directions will be closed.

The authorities also announced the partial closure of Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road (E10) from Thursday, June 6, until Monday, June 10, 2024.