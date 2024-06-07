Valmiki corporation scam allegations: Congress minister resigns

The Valmiki Development Corporation is currently at the center of a political storm due to a controversy involving ?187 crore. Minister B. Nagendra has announced his resignation at 7.30 pm, taking moral responsibility for the scandal. His decision to step down follows intense demands from opposition parties who insisted that the integrity of both the party and the government must remain intact. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar confirmed Nagendra’s voluntary resignation, emphasizing that it was done to protect the government’s dignity. Consequently, Nagendra’s resignation marks the first departure from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet.

This resignation comes in the wake of significant pressure from the BJP after the suicide of Chandrashekaran P, the Superintendent of Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC), on May 26. Chandrashekaran’s death exposed allegations of fund misappropriation within the corporation. His suicide note accused senior officials of forcing him to facilitate illegal fund transfers, sparking a major political controversy in Karnataka. The scandal involves the unauthorized transfer of ?187 crore from the corporation’s bank account, with ?88.62 crore allegedly funneled to various accounts, including those of IT companies and a cooperative bank in Hyderabad.

The issue gained widespread attention following Chandrashekaran’s death and a criminal complaint filed by his widow. Additionally, A. Rajasekhar, the chief regulator of the corporation, lodged a complaint in Bengaluru alleging the misuse of funds. Minister B. Nagendra’s resignation aims to maintain the party’s and state government’s dignity amid these allegations. This significant development in the Valmiki Corporation scam has put the Congress government under scrutiny, especially concerning the substantial fund transfers during the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana and other regions. The Karnataka government now faces increased pressure to address these financial irregularities and ensure accountability within its administration.