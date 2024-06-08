Air Arabia to resume flights to this city: Details

Dubai: Sharjah based air carrier, Air Arabia resumed flights to Iraq. The airline resumed flights to Basra in Iraq from Sharjah International Airport.

The air carrier will operate four weekly flights on the route. Basra is Air Arabia’s fourth direct route to Iraq from Sharjah, following Baghdad, Najaf, and Erbil.

Customers can now book their direct flights between the two cities by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.