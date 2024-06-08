Air India to operate non-stop flight service to this country: Details

Bengaluru: The flag carrier of India, Air India has announced a new non-stop flight service. The air carrier will operate non-stop flight service between Bengaluru and London Gatwick (LGW). The service will start from August 18, 2024.

This new route will make Bengaluru the fifth Indian city to connect directly to the UK’s second-largest airport. The airline will operate these flights five times a week. With this addition, Air India will now offer a total of 17 weekly flights to and from London Gatwick.

The flights will be serviced by the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which features 18 flat beds in Business class and 238 comfortable seats in Economy.

Flight Schedule:

Flight #: AI177

Route: Bengaluru to London Gatwick

Departure: 13:05 hrs

Arrival: 19:05 hrs

Days: Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sun

Flight #: AI178Route: London Gatwick to Bengaluru

Departure: 20:35 hrs

Arrival: 10:50 hrs (+1)

Days: Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sun

Bookings are now open and available on Air India’s official website, mobile app, and through authorized travel agents and partners.

Currently, Air India connects four other Indian cities—Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, and Kochi—to London Gatwick. The airline also operates 31 weekly flights to London Heathrow and six weekly flights to Birmingham.