All you need to know about maternal thyroid dysfunction

Maternal thyroid dysfunction refers to any thyroid malfunction that occurs during pregnancy. This can include hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) or hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid).

Signs of Hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid):

Rapid heartbeat

Weight loss

Anxiety or irritability

Tremors

Fatigue

Difficulty sleeping

Signs of Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid):

Fatigue

Weight gain

Depression

Constipation

Cold intolerance

Dry skin

Causes :

1. Graves’ Disease: This is an autoimmune disorder that causes hyperthyroidism.

2. Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis: An autoimmune condition that leads to hypothyroidism.

3. Postpartum Thyroiditis: An inflammatory condition that may cause transient hyper- or hypothyroidism after delivery.

4. Iodine Deficiency: Inadequate dietary intake of iodine can contribute to thyroid dysfunction.

5. Thyroid Nodules or Goitre: Enlargement or growths on the thyroid gland can disrupt its function.

Treatments:

The treatment of maternal thyroid dysfunction depends on the specific condition and severity. Medication, regular check ups with a healthcare provider, Radio-iodine therapy (for hyperthyroidism) or surgical Intervention (for hyperthyroidism) may be suggested as treatment.

Prevention Tips

1. Eat a nutritious diet

Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy.

2. Monitor iodine intake

Adequate iodine is crucial for thyroid health. Ensure you include iodine-rich foods like seafood, seaweed, eggs, and dairy products in your diet.

3. Manage stress levels

Prolonged stress can affect thyroid function. Practice stress management techniques such as yoga, meditation, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in hobbies to reduce stress levels.

4. Get regular exercise

Engage in moderate-intensity exercise for at least 30 minutes most days of the week. Physical activity promotes overall health and can support thyroid function.

5. Maintain a healthy weight

Obesity and overweight can increase the risk of developing thyroid problems. Aim to maintain a healthy weight through a combination of a balanced diet and regular exercise.

6. Get enough sleep

Inadequate sleep can disrupt thyroid function. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to support optimal hormone production and overall well-being.

7. Avoid exposure to toxins

Certain environmental toxins like pesticides, chemicals, and heavy metals can disrupt the thyroid. Minimise exposure to such toxins by choosing organic or locally sourced produce, using chemical-free household products, and avoiding smoking or secondhand smoke.

8. Regular thyroid check-ups

Ensure you visit your healthcare provider regularly for routine thyroid screenings. Early detection of any abnormalities can help in timely intervention and management.

9. Know your family history

Some thyroid disorders have a genetic component. If there is a family history of thyroid dysfunction, consider discussing it with your healthcare provider.

10. Communication with healthcare provider

Maintain open communication with your healthcare provider regarding any symptoms or concerns related to thyroid health.