ATP 100 Challenger: India’s Sumit Nagal enters semi-final

Heilbronn: In tennis, India’s top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal entered the semifinal of the ATP 100 Challenger event in Heilbronn, Germany. He defeated Russia’s Ivan Gakhov by ‘6-1, 7-6, (7-4)’ in quarter-final match in 82 minutes.

Nagal, currently placed 95th in the world, would like to earn as many ranking points possible to give himself the best chance of qualifying for the singles event at the Paris Olympics, where men’s draw will be of 64.