Budapest wrestling ranking series 2024: India’s Aman Sehrawat wins silver

Budapest: In wrestling, India’s Aman Sehrawat bagged the silver medal at the Budapest Ranking Series 2024 in Hungary. Aman Sehrawat, the 2023 Asian champion, lost the men’s 57kg final at the Budapest wrestling ranking series against former world champion and Rio 2016 Olympics silver medallist Rei Higuchi of Japan 11-1. Higuchi also won the silver medal at the world championships last year.

Aman Sehrawat, a 2022 Under-23 world champion, is the only male wrestler from India to take part in this tournament. He secured a Paris 2024 Olympics quota for India through the World Olympic Wrestling Qualifiers in Istanbul, Turkiye last month.

Also Read: Gulf country bans import of certain cosmetic, personal care products

Budapest Ranking Series is the final wrestling ranking series before the Paris 2024 Olympics. Wrestlers will earn points at the meet, which will determine their rankings. The rankings will eventually decide the seeding of the wrestlers who have secured an Olympic quota for the upcoming Summer Games.

India have secured a total of six quotas – five in women’s wrestling and one in the men’s freestyle – for the Paris 2024 Olympics.