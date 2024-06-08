Commodity Market: Gold price decline sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold fell sharply in Kerala on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 52,560, down by Rs 1520 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6570, down by Rs 190. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 240 per 8 gram. On Thursday, yellow metal gained by Rs 560 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7428.6 per gram down by Rs.799.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6804.6 per gram down by Rs.732. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 1.5%, whereas in the last month it has been -0.48%. The cost of silver is Rs.90720.0 per kg up by Rs.40 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs.71681 per 10 gram up by 0.004%. Silver futures were trading at Rs.93274 per kg down by 0.281%.

In global markets, price of spot gold dipped 2.7 per cent to $2,312.20 per ounce. US gold futures dropped 2.5 per cent to $2,330.10. price of silver shed 5.8 per cent to $29.50 per ounce, platinum fell over three per cent at $972.10, and palladium lost 2.8 per cent to $904.25.