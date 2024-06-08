Eid Al Adha 2024: Popular tourist attraction in UAE announces free entry: Details

Dubai: Popular tourist attraction in Dubai, Expo City Dubai has announced free entry for children aged 12 years and below. The announcement was made in celebration of Eid Al Adha. Children will get free access to all pavilions and attractions, including Terra’s indoor play area and Taqa Island.

Adults, meanwhile, can buy a pavilion ticket for Dh50 or an attractions’ pass for Dh12; while all visitors can enjoy a 20 per cent discount on select dining options.

Also Read: Foreign exchange reserves of India hit all-time high

Expo City Dubai had earlier announced their opening times during the summer months. From June 15 to September 15, Terra, Alif, Vision and Women’s Pavilions, as well as Expo 2020 Dubai museum and Stories of Nations exhibitions will be open from 12 noon to 8pm Monday-Friday, and 10am to 8pm on weekends. Garden in the Sky, and Rashid and Latifa’s playgrounds will be open from 5-10pm daily.

The Surreal water feature will close from July 1 to September 15 to conserve water and energy. Garden in the Sky will be closed for annual maintenance from July 1 to August 15.

Expo City Dubai will also have a summer camp from July 8 to August 23 (from 9am to 2.30pm) at Terra Pavilion, where children can learn about robotics and photography as well as enjoy fitness, art and craft, and field trips to local attractions.