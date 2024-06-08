Hero launches Xoom Combat Edition In India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp has launched the Combat Edition of its Xoom scooter. The scooter is offered at Rs 80,967 (ex-showroom).

The Combat Edition includes all of the features of the Xoom series’ previous top model, the ZX variant. It features a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to see call and message alerts on the screen.

The scooter features an LED projector headlamp with trademark LED DRLs and an H-shaped LED taillight. It has an air-cooled 110.9cc engine that produces 8.2 horsepower and 8.7 Nm of torque. A CVT unit is mated to this engine.

The suspension system consists of telescopic front forks and a single shock absorber in the back. The front disc brake and the rear drum brake provide braking performance, and a Combi-Braking System (CBS) is included as standard.