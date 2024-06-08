Infinix Note 40 series Racing Edition launched: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Infinix Note 40 series Racing Edition was unveiled. The lineup includes the Racing Edition versions of the Infinix Note 40, Note 40 5G, Note 40 Pro, Note 40 Pro 5G, and Note 40 Pro+ 5G. The Racing Edition phones were made in collaboration with BMW Group Designworks and offer silver finishes, vertical ridges, and red and blue accents next to the camera modules.

The Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition starts at $209 (roughly Rs. 17,400), while the Note 40 5G Racing Edition starts at $259 (roughly Rs. 21,600). The 4G and 5G versions of the Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition start from $279 (roughly Rs. 23,300) and $309 (roughly Rs. 25,800), respectively. The top-of-the-line Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G Racing Edition starts from $329 (roughly Rs. 27,500).All the Infinix Note 40 series Racing Edition handsets are currently available in several markets globally.

The specifications for the Infinix Note 40 series Racing Edition smartphones remain unchanged from the standard versions that were unveiled earlier this year. Infinix Note 40 and Note 40 Pro are powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoCs, while the 5G variants of the base and Pro models, as well as the Note 40 Pro+ carry MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipsets. The Note 40 and Note 40 Pro phones also pack 5,000mAh batteries each, while the Pro+ version has a 4,600mAh battery.

The top-of-the-line Note 40 Pro+ supports 100W wired fast charging, while the 4G and 5G variants of the base Note 40 support 45W fast charging. Meanwhile, the 4G and 5G versions of the Note 40 Pro support 70W and 45W fast charging respectively. All handsets ship with Android 14-based XOS. The phones are also equipped with 108-megapixel triple rear camera units and 32-megapixel selfie shooters.

