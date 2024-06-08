ISSF World Cup 2024: India’s Sift Kaur Samra bags bronze

Munich: In shooting, India’s Sift Kaur Samra won a bronze medal in women’s 50m rifle 3-position in International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Munich. Sift Kaur Samra, who won the gold medal at the Asian Games with a world record score of 469.6, shot 452.9 in the final in Munich.Great Britain’s Seonaid Mcintosh won the gold medal with a score of 466.7 while Jiayu Han of the People’s Republic of China settled for silver with 462.6.

India ended the competition with two medals. Earlier, Sarabjot Singh had won gold in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol. With one gold and a bronze, India finished third on the medals table along with with France. China, with 11 medals (four golds, four silvers and three bronze) is in the top position, followed by Norway, who claimed one gold, one silver and a bronze.