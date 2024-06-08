Maruti Suzuki announces discounts up to Rs 74,000: Details

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand, Maruti Suzuki is offering exciting discounts for its Nexa lineup. The company will be offering discounts up to Rs 74,000 for various models. This include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: The hybrid variant of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get maximum benefits of up to Rs 74,000 in the month of June. Additionally, the company will also be providing a five-year extended warranty. The petrol variant of the car will get a discount between Rs 34,000 and Rs 64,000, while the CNG trims will get corporate benefits worth Rs 4,000.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be getting discounts up to Rs 50,000. These discounts will be without any exchange, corporate, or scrappage bonuses. Currently, Jimny is priced between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 14.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be offering a Rs 35,000 discount for the MT variant and Rs 40,000 for the AMT variant. Apart from that, the company will also be offering a Rs 15,000 discount as an exchange bonus and a Rs 2,000 cash discount.

Maruti Suzuki XL6: The XL6 will get a maximum discount of Rs 30,000. This will include a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs 10,000 in cash discounts. However, the CNG variant will just have a discount of Rs 10,000.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki will be offering a discount up to Rs 48,000. This will include a cash discount of Rs 20,000, a Rs 25,000 exchange bonus, and a Rs 3,000 corporate bonuses.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: It is offered with total benefits of up to Rs 57,000. These benefits include a cash discount of Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 2,000.