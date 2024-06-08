Samsung launches new AI-powered Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitor series in India: Details

Mumbai: Samsung launched refreshed versions of its Smart Monitor, ViewFinity, and Odyssey OLED gaming monitor series in India. Samsung’s latest monitors are equipped with up to 43-inch displays. One of the newly introduced monitors, the Samsung Smart Monitor M8, is equipped with an AI-backed Active Voice Amplifier Pro feature.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 price in India is set at Rs. 92,399 and the monitor is available in a black colour. Meanwhile, the Samsung Smart Monitor and Samsung Viewfinity series start from Rs. 15,399 and Rs. 21,449 respectively. These monitors are currently available for purchase in the country via the Samsung Shop online store as well as through Amazon, Flipkart and select retail stores.

If the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 and any Smart Monitor series models are bought via the Samsung e-store between June 5 and June 11, buyers can avail of a no-cost EMI option and an instant cart discount of up to Rs. 2,750. Customers who purchase the Smart Monitor M8 from the Samsung e-store will be eligible to receive a Samsung soundbar, while the OLED G6 monitor buyers can get Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Additionally, discounts of up to Rs. 11,100 are available on the purchase of these monitors via Amazon or Flipkart.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 has a 27-inch OLED glare-free screen with a 360Hz refresh rate and 2,560 x 1,440 pixels resolution. It is equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and three USB 3.0 ports. The monitor also comes with Samsung OLED Safeguard+ protection.

The Samsung Smart Monitor series has up to 43-inch 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) flat screens with 60Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The Smart Monitor M8 particularly features the AI-backed Active Voice Amplifier Pro tool which is claimed to analyse background noise and accordingly “optimise dialogue in the user’s content.”

Lastly, the Samsung Viewfinity series of monitors are offered with up to 32-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) screens with up to 100Hz refresh rate and up to 350 nits peak brightness. They are also equipped with USB-Type C ports that allow users to charge devices with up to 90W of power.