Tata Motors launches Altroz Racer: Details

New Delhi: Tata Motors launched Altroz Racer. The new model is a sporty avatar of the company’s premium hatchback. Altroz Racer is offered at Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Altroz Racer is available in three variants (R1, R2 and R3) in three colours: pure grey, atomic orange, and avenue white. It is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which produces 120 PS and 170 Nm. The engine is linked with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The Racer edition comes with a 360-degree camera, 8-inch infotainment touchscreen (wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), ventilated seats and six airbags (standard in Racer).

Inside the cabin, the Altroz Racer gets leatherette seats, rear AC vents, a sliding armrest for the driver and powered windows. Racer edition rides on 16-inch alloy wheels and gets a dual-tone finish with a sporty decal on the bonnet. Features like cruise control, projector headlamps, fog lamps and defogger also come as standard. Higher trims also get features like 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, wireless charging and air purifier.

Along with Racer, Tata Motors has also introduced two new variants (XZ LUX and XZ+S LUX) and upgraded one variant (XZ+OS) in its Altroz range. These two new additional variants will be available in a choice of petrol manual, petrol DCA, diesel and CNG powertrains. These new variants are priced between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom).