UAE authority reserves public beaches for families during Eid Al Adha holiday: Details

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has reserved public beaches for families during Eid Al Adha holiday. Eight public beaches in Dubai will be reserved for families during the Eid Al Adha holidays. This decision was taken to regulate the number of visotrs during holidays.

Dubai Municipality announced that the beaches of Khor Al-Mamzar Beach, Cornish Al-Mamzar, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1, Umm Suqeim 2 and Jebel Ali Beach will be the ones where only families will be allowed.

The Municipality will also allocate a 140-member safety and rescue team to enhance beach safety during the period. A 65-member field control team will also organise beach operations, ensuring top security and safety standards for beachgoers.