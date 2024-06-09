10 killed, 33 injured as bus falls into gorge in Kashmir due to suspected terror attack

Srinagar: At least 10 people were reportedly killed and 33 were injured on Sunday after a bus carrying pilgrims plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district after suspected terrorists opened fire. The bus, carrying pilgrims on their way to Katra from Shiv Khori, came under attack in Teryath village in Poni area.

As per police, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle due to the firing and it fell into the gorge. A rescue operation was launched and reinforcements from police, army and paramilitary forces rushed to the spot.

‘Initial reports suggest that terrorists fired upon the passenger bus going from Shiv Khori to Katra. Due to the firing, the bus driver lost balance of the bus and it fell into gorge. 33 people were injured in the incident. Rescue operation has been completed. The identities of the passengers have not been confirmed yet, they are not locals. Shiv Khori shrine was secured and area domination was done,’ said Reasi SSP Mohita Sharma .

Further details are awaited.