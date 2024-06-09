52-day trawling ban starts midnight June 9

Kerala’s trawling ban, designed to protect marine fisheries during the monsoon, will begin at midnight on June 9 and continue until July 31. Fishing trawlers are required to stay at least 12 nautical miles away from the Kerala coast during this 52-day period. The Fisheries Department has issued a warning that strict action will be taken against any violations of this ban.

Traditional fishermen using canoes and inboard boats are exempt from the ban and may continue to fish during this time. The monsoon is a critical spawning period for commercially significant fish species, such as oil sardines, and the ban aims to protect these species during their breeding season to prevent the depletion of fish stocks.

The state government will provide free rations to trawlers and allied workers affected by the ban. District Collectors will ensure that boats from other states leave the coastal areas before the ban begins. The Marine Enforcement and Coastal Police will move trawling boats to safer locations by the evening of June 9 and remain vigilant to enforce the ban, with fines imposed on any trawlers found in violation.