All you need to know about emotional eating

Emotional eating or stress eating is a pattern of eating where people use food to help them deal with stressful situations. As per experts, there are both physical and psychological causes for emotional eating. Often, emotional eating is triggered by stress or other strong emotions.

The common causes of stress eating are the following:

Boredom: Being bored or having nothing to do is a major cause of emotional eating. Many people will turn to food when they nothing to do.

Habits: These are often driven by nostalgia or things that happened in a person’s childhood.

Fatigue: It is easier to overeat or eat mindlessly when fatigued.

Social influences: It can be easy to overeat when with friends or family.

Consequences of stress eating:

Obesity: When people eat more due to chronic stress, it will lead to weight gain and obesity. Obesity is a result of a buildup of surplus fats in the body through regular consumption of fat, sugar, and calorific foods.

Fatty Liver Disease: Fatty liver is also more likely to develop if a person consumes junky diets such as fried, sugary, or saturated food when under stress. It increases the likelihood of developing fatty liver disease.

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH): NASH is a type of hepatitis that involves inflammation and harms liver cells, posing significant health risks.

Liver Cirrhosis: A prognosis of NASH or any other liver problem could result in liver cirrhosis. Liver cirrhosis is described as a serious disorder of the liver in which scar tissues take the place of healthy liver tissues, damaging the functions of the liver. Liver cirrhosis is now the main reason for liver transplants and liver-caused deaths.

The first step a person needs to take to rid themselves of emotional eating is to recognize the triggers and situations that apply in their life.