Bajaj launches Chetak 2901 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Bajaj Auto expanded its Chetak electric scooter line-up. The brand launched Chetak 2901 in the Indian market. Chetak 2901 is launched at Rs 95,998 (ex-showroom).

The new Chetak 2901 is an affordable variant that comes with a range of 123 kilometres (ARAI-certified). The Chetak 2901 shares its 2.9 kWh battery pack with Urbane variant, which takes about six hours to full charge. The Chetak 2901 boasts a metal and comes in four colours: Red, White, Black, Lime Yellow and Azure Blue.

The Chetak 2901 is equipped with features such as a coloured digital console, alloy wheels, and Bluetooth connectivity. Customers can choose to upgrade these features with the TecPac at a premium of Rs 3,000. The TecPac enables features such as Hill Hold, Reverse, Sport and Economy modes, Call and Music Control, Follow Me Home lights and Bluetooth App connectivity. Chetak 2901 comes with an off-board charger.