BJP MP Suresh Gopi to attend Modi 3.0 swearing-in, expected as Union Minister

Speculation surrounding Suresh Gopi’s potential inclusion in the upcoming Modi 3.0 cabinet intensifies as the BJP MP from Thrissur gears up to attend the oath-taking ceremony on Sunday evening. Accompanied by his wife, Radhika, Gopi is expected to join the event, with reports suggesting his likely induction as a Union Minister. However, the specific portfolio assigned to him remains unconfirmed.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi personally reached out to Suresh Gopi, urging his presence in Delhi for the ceremony. In case direct flights from Kochi are unavailable, Gopi has been instructed to opt for a chartered flight from Bengaluru. Despite the prospects of joining the Cabinet, Gopi has reportedly conveyed concerns to BJP leadership about balancing his acting career with ministerial duties.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and 115 BJP leaders from the state, alongside Kerala MPs, have been invited to the oath-taking event. However, Chief Minister Vijayan’s attendance remains uncertain as he is currently in Delhi for a CPM Polit Bureau meeting. Invitations have also been extended to BJP’s state office bearers, district presidents, candidates, and Lok Sabha constituency in-charges.