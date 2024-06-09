Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 52,560 per 8 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal price fell sharply by Rs 1520 per 8 gram. On Friday, gold price gained by Rs 240 per 8 gram. On Thursday, yellow metal gained by Rs 560 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7399.8 per gram down by Rs.288. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6778.2 per gram down by Rs.264. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.51% whereas in the last month it has been -1.02%. The cost of silver is Rs.90720 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs.72040 per 10 gram down by 0.351%. Silver futures were trading at Rs.88888 per kg down by 0.226%.

In global markets, price of spot gold dipped 2.7 per cent to $2,312.20 per ounce. US gold futures dropped 2.5 per cent to $2,330.10. price of silver shed 5.8 per cent to $29.50 per ounce, platinum fell over three per cent at $972.10, and palladium lost 2.8 per cent to $904.25.