Eid Al Adha 2024: Emirates in UAE announces holidays for employees

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi announced Eid Al Adha holidays for public sector employees. The holidays will start from June 15 until June 18. Official work will resume on June 19.

Earlier, the Dubai government announced the Eid Al Adha holiday for government employees, starting from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday, June 18. The official work resuming on Wednesday, June 19.

According to the holiday circular, exceptions apply to authorities, departments, and institutions whose employees work in shifts or are involved in public service or the management of public facilities. These organisations will set working hours for these employees based on operational needs to maintain the smooth operation of their facilities during the holiday period.

The Federal Authority of Human Resources had announced that the dates of the holidays for the public sector will be from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday June 18.

Holidays for the private sector will be from Saturday, June 15, to Tuesday, June 18, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) was announced.

Arafah Day, the holiest day in Islam marked on Dhul Hijjah 9, falls on June 15 — while the three-day Eid Al Adha holiday (Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12) will officially be marked on June 16 to 18. Thus, the break is four days long.

Eid Al Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, is an important Islamic holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. During Eid Al Adha, Muslims traditionally sacrifice an animal, typically a sheep, goat, cow, or camel, and distribute the meat among family, friends, and those in need. It is a time of prayer, reflection, and charitable giving, bringing communities together to celebrate faith and generosity.