Eid Al Adha 2024: UAE announces private sector holidays

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) has announced dates of the Eid Al Adha holiday for the private sector employyes. Private sector employees will get break from Saturday, June 15, to Tuesday, June 18.

Arafah Day, the holiest day in Islam marked on Dhul Hijjah 9, falls on June 15 — while the three-day Eid Al Adha holiday (Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12) will officially be marked on June 16 to 18. Thus, the break is four days long.

Employees in the public sector will also mark the holiday on the same dates. The Federal Authority of Human Resources in the UAE announced Eid Al Adha holidays for public sector employees. Paid holidays will be given to employees in the UAE’s public sector from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday, June 18, in observance of Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha.

Eid Al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide. Muslims slaughter livestock — usually, a goat, sheep, cow or camel — to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith. The festival celebrates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son based on Allah’s command. Before the sacrifice happened, Allah provided him with a ram that the prophet then slaughtered.

Eid Al-Adha also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the fifth pillar of Islam, where Muslims perform rituals commemorating events in the lives of Ibrahim and his family.