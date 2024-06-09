Hyundai recalls this model in India: Details

Mumbai: South Korean car manufacturer, Hyundai has recalled its tech-loaded Ioniq 5 in India. The model was recalled as the EV has witnessed some issues with its Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU). The unit is considered the main element that helps to power electric components such as the infotainment system, seat ventilation, and air-conditioning.

The EVs that were developed between July 21, 2022, and April 30, 2024, have been recalled. The company will resolve the issue free of cost.

The brand will reach out to the customers who fall in the affected vehicle category, and inform them about the recall program. The shortlisted customers will be advised to visit a nearby authorized dealership to get the issue resolved.

Also Read: Eid Al Adha 2024: UAE announces public sector holidays

Meanwhile, the futuristic battery-powered vehicle was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 48.87 Lakh (on-road Delhi). The company introduced it in a single variant, featuring 72.6 kWh battery setup that offers an impressive range of around 631 km on a single charge.

It has been claimed by the brand that the battery level can reach 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC charger. It is powered by a single electric motor, which generates a maximum power of 215 bhp and a peak torque of 350 Nm.