ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Everything you need to know about India vs Pakistan matches

New York: In cricket, arch rivals India and Pakistan will face each other in a group level match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. India will face Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

The Rohit Sharma-led India have started their campaign on a high after defeating Ireland by eight wickets. Meanwhile, Babar Azam’s Pakistan were humbled by co-hosts, the United States in their tournament opener.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head in T20 World Cup history

Matches played: 7

India: 5

Pakistan: 1

Tied: 1

India and Pakistan have met each other seven times in the previous eight editions of the T20 World Cup. Team India continue to hold the upper hand with five wins, while Pakistan have only grabbed a solitary win against India at the 2021 T20 World Cup. The inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 saw a tied match between India and Pakistan with the former winning the bowl out 3-0.

India vs Pakistan: 2007 T20 World Cup

India faced Pakistan twice in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. The first match ended in a tie. However, MS Dhoni’s India later edged Pakistan in a bowl-out in Durban. The arch-rivals met once again in the finals of the 2007 T20 World Cup. India won the match by five runs and were crowned the first-ever T20 World Champions.

India vs Pakistan: 2012 T20 World Cup

India faced Pakistan in a Super 8 game during the T20 World Cup 2012 in Colombo. India comfortably defeated Pakistan by eight wickets.

India vs Pakistan: 2014 T20 World Cup

Being part of the same group during the T20 World Cup 2014 in Bangladesh, India once again secured an easy win against Pakistan by seven wickets.

India vs Pakistan: 2016 T20 World Cup

India hosted the 2016 edition of the T20 World Cup and played Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in a group-stage match. The MS Dhoni-led India continued their dominance against Pakistan and grabbed a comfortable win by six wickets.

India vs Pakistan: 2021 T20 World Cup

During the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup in the UAE, the Men in Green registered their first-ever win against India in the T20 World Cup.

India vs Pakistan: 2022 T20 World Cup

The Men in Blue won the nail-bitter on the final delivery to register their fifth win over Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup records and stats

Most runs for India: Virat Kohli (308 runs)

Most runs for Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (100 runs)

Most wickets for India: Irfan Pathan (6 wickets)

Most wickets for Pakistan: Mohammad Asif (5 wickets)

Highest total: 160/6 by India in 2022

Lowest total: 118/5 by Pakistan in 2016

Biggest win: Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in 2021

Smallest win: India beat Pakistan by five runs in 2007

Highest individual score: Virat Kohli – 82* off 53 balls in 2022

Best bowling figures: Mohammad Asif – 4/18 in 2007